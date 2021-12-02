Oscar Mabuyane’s former adviser could lose R3m Bay home

By Kathryn Kimberley -

The former special adviser to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane could lose his R3m Gqeberha home now that the Asset Forfeiture Unit has been granted a preservation order against the property.



The Gqeberha high court ruling comes after Zandisile Qupe was charged with fraud after supply chain management processes were allegedly flouted and a Bay businessman irregularly appointed as a service provider...