Oscar Mabuyane’s former adviser could lose R3m Bay home

By Kathryn Kimberley - 02 December 2021

The former special adviser to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane could lose his R3m Gqeberha home now that the Asset Forfeiture Unit has been granted a preservation order against the property.

The Gqeberha high court ruling comes after Zandisile Qupe was charged with fraud after supply chain management processes were allegedly flouted and a Bay businessman irregularly appointed as a service provider...

