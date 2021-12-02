Oscar Mabuyane’s former adviser could lose R3m Bay home
The former special adviser to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane could lose his R3m Gqeberha home now that the Asset Forfeiture Unit has been granted a preservation order against the property.
The Gqeberha high court ruling comes after Zandisile Qupe was charged with fraud after supply chain management processes were allegedly flouted and a Bay businessman irregularly appointed as a service provider...
