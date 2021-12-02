New Brighton man missing since September

Gqeberha police are trying to trace a 49-year-old New Brighton man who went missing in September.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mxolisi Eric Nkwalase was reported missing by his family on September 7 after he was last seen at about 8am at his Maselane Street home four days earlier.

He has not been seen since.

Anyone who can assist the police in tracing Nkwalase is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Violet Gordon on 078-487-5866 or Crime Stop 08600-10111.