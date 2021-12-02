Man sentenced to life in jail for killing ex-wife

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Convicted killer Marthinus van der Linde has been sentenced to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing his ex-wife at a pharmacy in Joubertina in 2020.



On Monday, Van der Linde, 48, was convicted on a charge of premeditated murder after Gqeberha high court acting judge Victor Nqumse found the state had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he had planned the murder of his ex-wife, Maritsa...