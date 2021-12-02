Green Scorpions chief condemns Wild Coast plunder

Rogue sand quarrying, poaching, deforestation and seismic blasting all threats to pristine area

Premium By Guy Rogers -

The head of the Green Scorpions in the Eastern Cape has condemned eco-crime on the Wild Coast and has pinpointed the decision to transfer policing of mines from the environment department to the mineral resources department as a major catalyst for the plunder.



Dr Div de Villiers, the director of compliance and enforcement in the Eastern Cape department of economic development, environment and tourism, was the guest speaker at the recent launch of former journalist Mike Proctor-Simms’s novel about the Wild Coast, Plundering Paradise...