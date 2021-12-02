Feral dogs wreak havoc on St Albans farm

Family loses livestock worth R40,000, concern over rabies and safety of community

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



A pack of feral dogs is causing havoc for a St Albans plot owner having killed more than R40,000 worth of livestock and putting the community at risk of incurring a serious injury.



Over the past few weeks, the Sneli family has lost at least seven sheep and a number of piglets, as the dogs come out of the nearby bushes almost daily to terrorise the little farmyard and the animals that live there...