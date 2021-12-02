Family unhappy as Nosicelo’s killer gets 25 years

The Mtebeni family will meet and discuss ways to challenge the sentencing meted out to their daughter Nosicelo’s killer.

Nosicelo was murdered and her body dismembered by boyfriend Alutha Pasile, 25, in August.

Judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe on Thursday sentenced Pasile to 25 years for murder and 10 years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 10 years will run concurrently with the 25 years.

In their presentations, both the defence and the state agreed that a lengthy sentence was proper for the crime committed.

However, both parties disagreed on the length of the sentence, with defence attorney advocate Ncumisa Dyantyi proposing 20 years in jail while the state’s Nickie Turner pleaded for a life term.