Court battle fuels Shell Wild Coast backlash

D-Day on Friday for decision on seismic blasting, protests planned along SA coastline

By Adrienne Carlisle and Guy Rogers -

SA will have to wait a little longer to find out if Shell’s controversial seismic exploration along the Wild Coast can proceed.



After three hours of argument and bundles of documents handed in, acting judge Avinash Govindjee said he was aware of the urgency of the matter and would give judgment on Friday...