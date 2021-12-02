Court battle fuels Shell Wild Coast backlash
D-Day on Friday for decision on seismic blasting, protests planned along SA coastline
SA will have to wait a little longer to find out if Shell’s controversial seismic exploration along the Wild Coast can proceed.
After three hours of argument and bundles of documents handed in, acting judge Avinash Govindjee said he was aware of the urgency of the matter and would give judgment on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.