WATCH LIVE | Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu testifies at the SAHRC hearings into July unrest
The impact of the July unrest and its associated activities have been devastating for the country’s economy, which has already been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and further attributed huge financial losses to businesses small, medium and large, some of which will not be able to recover and trade again, resulting in wide scale job losses.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.