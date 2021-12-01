Swimming SA says allegations of sexual abuse are ‘speculation’ and ‘unsubstantiated’

Embattled Swimming SA (SSA) has spoken out publicly for the first time in Parliament this week about investigations of allegations of sexual abuse that have gripped the organisation, and suggested the claims in the main are unsubstantiated.

SSA officials were rebuked by members of the parliamentary portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture on Tuesday after the sports federation failed to timeously submit a report that contains findings from the investigations.

The swimming body was shaken to the core by a scourge of sexual abuse of young athletes in revelations that came out publicly in November last year.

In a six-page report submitted to parliament, SSA said it is aware of three matters where allegations of sexual abuse were made.