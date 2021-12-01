NMU Medical School hailed as beacon of hope
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has formally launched its new medical school with the focus on producing top drawer community-minded doctors willing to practise in poor and rural areas.
Speakers at the university’s Missionvale campus event on Tuesday hailed the establishment of the new facility in one of the poorest corners of Gqeberha as a beacon of hope...
