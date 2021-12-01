Mboweni wants Marawa on Radio2000, but we think he should tune in on Arena’s platforms instead

Retired minister Tito Mboweni has clearly been living under a rock since he left cabinet earlier this year.

Case in point? The former finance minister took to social media on Tuesday to ask about Robert Marawa’s MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) show on Radio 2000.

Yes, almost four months after the sports presenter packed his bags and left the SABC towers.

“Radio 2000 is one of the good SABC radio stations. Great line-up. Always listening on my home drive to Magoebaskloof. But poor on commercial advertising income,” said Mboweni.

“What happened to the great Robert Marawa sports show? I missed something. Let him return. I demand. Petition time.”