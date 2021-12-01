Life plus 20 years for serial rapist
A sexual predator who preyed on vulnerable women and performed loathsome acts of sexual violence on them was sentenced to six life imprisonment terms on Wednesday.
Judge Elna Revelas told the Gqeberha high court that Thembinkosi Ngcolomba had treated his victims with disrespect, bullied them and threatened them...
