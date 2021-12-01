'It’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul,' says Nzimande on increasing student funding in 2022

As SA prepares for the 2022 academic year, higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande has poured cold water on chances of increasing student funding despite growing demand.

Government reprioritised more than R6bn to student funding in March, at the height of the student fees protests.

This means government will spend R42.1bn on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) this year, up by nearly R7bn from almost R35bn in 2020 and R32bn the year before.

Addressing parliament's portfolio committee on higher education on Wednesday, Nzimande attributed government’s inability to increase funding to budget cuts, among other things.

“On funding the post-school education and training system, this continues to be one of the most complex and difficult challenges, especially given the very tight fiscus that, as government and the country, we are in. The budget cuts, they really cause a serious threat to some of the things we want to do.”

Although Nzimande’s department was engaging with other stakeholders, including National Treasury, he admitted government could not increase student funding.

“This thing is unsustainable. We engaged with Treasury to this effect and also it’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul, to be quite honest, because it is no use increasing student funding when we are continuously underfunding the system, because we are, in essence, funding students to be part of a system that will increasingly be unable to address their legitimate needs and expectations.”