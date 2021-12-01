‘I’m selling my bed. I won’t need it this month’ — SA welcomes the start of Dezemba

We have (mostly) survived 2021, and many people plan to celebrate by partying through “Dezemba”.

The first day of December is usually met with applause and relief on social media as hundreds reflect on the year and prepare for downtime.

On Twitter, “Ke Dezemba” was the top trend on Wednesday morning, with users flooding the service with memes and jokes about the festive season.

It seems even the rising petrol price and increased Covid-19 infections are not dampening the mood.

The petrol price this week rose to more than R20 for the first time in history to hit R20.13 for a litre of 93ULP and R20.35 for 95ULP.

“This price disaster is entirely home-grown. Internationally, oil prices have pulled back from their recent highs and Brent crude is trading about $75 a barrel. Most of this month’s under-recovery is because of the weakening of the rand against the US dollar,” the Automobile Association said.