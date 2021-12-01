Debt counsellors warn on cost of bounced debit orders and festive season overspending

December may signal the start of the “silly season”, but the National Debt Counsellors’ Association (NDCA) on Wednesday warned this does not mean consumers should make silly decisions with their cash.

The association has seen a spike in consumers seeking debt counselling in January and February due to unwise decisions over the festive period.

“The combined economic impact of successive lockdowns, escalating inflation and interest rate increases have negatively impacted most people’s earnings. In addition, many companies are not in a position to pay an end-of-year bonus,” NDCA chairperson Benay Sager said.

“Then there are the usual contributory factors. Real income continues to decline, having shrunk by 24% over the past five years. And for the perfect storm, factor in that because most people are paid early in December, that pay cheque needs to stretch for up to a month-and-a-half until the end of January.”