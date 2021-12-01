Ballito Rage cancelled after 32 guests and four staff test positive

Amid growing calls for the Ballito Rage Festival to be cancelled, the organisers announced on Wednesday that the remainder of the controversial event would not go ahead.

This comes after 32 guests and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

On Sunday during his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concern about gatherings like Rage and said such events should be called off.

The organisers said: “We take the safety of all our customers, staff and suppliers extremely seriously. It is for this reason the event organisers have taken the decision to cancel the remainder of Ballito Rage.

“The festival opened on November 30 with unprecedented Covid-19 protocols in place, including mandatory vaccinations for all staff and guests and pre-arrival Covid-19 tests for all guests.

“A testing facility was set up near the event site and staff testing commenced on November 29. Of the first 122 staff members tested, zero presented positive.