Award-winning author aims to use poetry to give pupils a voice

By Simtembile Mgidi -

A passion for people and poetry saw a Gqeberha resident walking away with the regional Living Legend award from the department of sports, recreation, arts and culture.



Selwyn Milborrow was recognised by the department for his 30-year contribution to the arts across various communities from Washington to the windy city, during an awards ceremony at the Mendi Multipurpose centre in New Brighton on Sunday...