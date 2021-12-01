AFU granted preservation order over Qupe's R3m home

By Kathryn Kimberley -

The former special adviser to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane could lose his R3m Gqeberha home now that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has been granted a preservation order against the property.



The Gqeberha high court ruling comes after Zandisile Qupe was charged with fraud after supply chain management processes were allegedly flouted that saw Nelson Mandela Bay municipality irregularly appoint service providers...