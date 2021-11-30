Zululand municipal managers given seven days to produce qualifications

Senior managers in the Zululand district municipality have seven days to submit their qualifications for verification, a first for the council since it was formed 21 years ago.

This was announced by re-elected district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi on Monday as his first act of office towards a capable administration.

“About 37 senior managers — including the municipal manager, heads of departments, deputy general managers and managers — have seven days to submit their qualifications. This is in line with the guideline for municipal competency,” Buthelezi said.