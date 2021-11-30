Vicki now accused of wanting to kill husband Arnold Terblanche

Premium By Kathryn Kimberley -

Less than 12 hours before Vicki Terblanche was murdered, her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, wrote in an email that it would be “unhuman of someone to take another person’s life” and that only God could decide who lives and who dies.



He claimed it was Vicki who wanted to murder her estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche...