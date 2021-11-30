Vicki now accused of wanting to kill husband Arnold Terblanche
Less than 12 hours before Vicki Terblanche was murdered, her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, wrote in an email that it would be “unhuman of someone to take another person’s life” and that only God could decide who lives and who dies.
He claimed it was Vicki who wanted to murder her estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.