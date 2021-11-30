Vaccination of children will ensure they get back to school soon: Section27

Section27 has asked to be admitted as a friend of the court in an application by the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) which seeks to interdict the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to adolescents aged 12 to 17.

The public-interest law centre says it wants to argue that granting an order stopping the vaccination of adolescents will have a negative effect on children’s rights to basic education, health and equality.

“This is because Covid-19 has made school closures and rotational timetables necessary, which has led to significant lost learning time. Vaccinations are crucial to help prevent further school closures and rotational learning,” Section27 said in a statement.

Section27 said it is imperative that pupils get back to daily learning as quickly as possible and this necessitates continuing the vaccination of adolescents.

The ACDP, together with recently formed organisations Free the Children — Save the Nation, Caring Healthcare Workers Coalition and Covid Care Alliance, launched the application before the high court in Pretoria recently seeking an urgent interdict to halt the rollout of children’s vaccinations.