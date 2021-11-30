Two-million vaccine doses administered in Eastern Cape

More than two-million Eastern Cape residents have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

This is according to the province’s department of health which has set a target to vaccinate 4.099-million people by the end of the current financial year.

Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said she was happy that people in the province had embraced vaccination programmes particularly in light of the new Omicron variant .

“Having 2,001,277 vaccinated people bodes well for the health and safety of the people of the Eastern Cape, because vaccinated people are less likely to be hospitalised should they contract Covid-19.

“We have vaccinated about 47% of our population eligible for the jab.”

As of November 28, a total of 2,945,421 vaccines were administered on 2,001,277 people.

Of those, 1,738,492 have been fully vaccinated.

Meth called for the continued adherence to non-pharmaceutical safety measures and stressed the importance of adhering to regulations to ensure the curve is flattened as active cases continue going up.

“We want to urge those that are yet to roll up their sleeves for the vaccine to come forward and get vaccinated, especially men because they account for 39.63% of the vaccinated population while we have seen 60.37% of women being vaccinated.

“If we all play our part by getting vaccinated and wearing masks, practise social distancing and sanitise or wash hands regularly, we will beat this virus.

“Let’s all choose life because the vaccine is life-saving,” she said.

“When we get the jab, we are not only protecting ourselves but our loved ones and communities as well.”

The Eastern Cape recorded 10 new cases in the last 24 hours, with no new deaths or hospital admissions recorded.

Cumulatively, 293,174 cases have been reported while 15,200 people have died from Covid-19 complications since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

“We are confident that the 109 people hospitalised in both public and private hospitals will soon recover and be discharged because we have a 94.8% recovery rate, all thanks to our healthcare workers who have been absolutely great from day one,” she said.

HeraldLIVE