'South Africans not just vaccine hesitant, they're apathetic,' says top vaccinologist

Expert vaccinologist Prof Shabir Madhi says one of the main things holding back South Africans from getting vaccinated is not just hesitancy, but apathy.

Madhi was sharing his insights during a Mail & Guardian webinar on Monday. With the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, SA is grappling with the question of whether to make vaccinations mandatory.

“There’s a difference between forcing someone and making it mandatory. It’s not about individual choice but how it affects everything else. It needs to be put in the context of exercising rights and the overall risk to the entire environment.

“There can be a parting of ways if people choose not to be vaccinated.

“I believe one of the issues holding South Africans back from vaccinating is not just hesitancy, but apathy,” he said.

Madhi said though the rest of the world had acted against SA on the discovery and announcement of the variant, it was important for information on a disease evolving to be shared in real time.

“When they can’t contextualise they make premature conclusions of its intention.

“We need more measured communication and we must put it into context when new variants emerge. Also more consultations among stakeholders so that public announcements are aligned with shared data on new variants as with Omicron,” he said.