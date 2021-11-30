Senior government official jailed for fraud

Mzoli Phakade, a former senior planner and project officer in the Eastern Cape department of agriculture, land reform and rural development, has been sentenced to an effective five years’ imprisonment by the commercial crimes court in Gqeberha.



Phakade, 51, was convicted on November 19 on the multimillion-rand fraud charge related to the sale of a diary farm in the Humansdorp area...