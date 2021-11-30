Pride of eDikeni coming to Nelson Mandela Bay
Businessman’s hometown and its values celebrated in new bar opening in 2022
Nearly two years ago, he unveiled a cosy chic bar and lounge in Sandton and named it eDikeni to pay homage to his hometown of Alice in the Eastern Cape.
And soon, businessman Lereko Ntshona will spread his hometown pride to Gqeberha where eDikeni Gqeberha — a replica of the Sandton branch — will be opened in 2022...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.