Pride of eDikeni coming to Nelson Mandela Bay

Businessman’s hometown and its values celebrated in new bar opening in 2022

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Nearly two years ago, he unveiled a cosy chic bar and lounge in Sandton and named it eDikeni to pay homage to his hometown of Alice in the Eastern Cape.



And soon, businessman Lereko Ntshona will spread his hometown pride to Gqeberha where eDikeni Gqeberha — a replica of the Sandton branch — will be opened in 2022...