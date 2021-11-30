No cruise ship cheer for Cape Town tourism amid Omicron alarm

The docking of the Europa passenger liner in Cape Town on Tuesday was meant to be a ribbon-cutting celebration marking the official start of the cruise ship season in SA’s top tourist hub, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

However, international travel curbs on Southern Africa, where the new Omicron coronavirus variant was first identified, have blown expectations of a bumper tourist season out of the water.

The multistorey luxury liner is the first to dock at Cape Town since SA imposed a total ban on all cruise ships entering local ports in March 2020 after the first coronavirus infection in the country.

A succession of tough lockdown curbs has hammered a local tourism sector dependent on foreign tourists as businesses closed their doors and shed thousands of hospitality jobs.