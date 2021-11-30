Motherwell man guilty of serial rape but acquitted on human trafficking charges
Serial rapist Thembinkosi Ngcolomba was finally convicted on 11 counts of rape and six counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old had derailed court proceedings by refusing to enter the courtroom last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.