Gqeberha man arrested in connection with Broadway cash-in-transit robbery

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Salsoneville on Monday in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery at Broadway earlier in the day.

The man was found in possession of an illegal firearm and some of the money allegedly stolen during the robbery.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the suspect was one of three men who allegedly robbed a fidelity security guard at gunpoint while he was collecting cash boxes from a wholesaler.

“The [Fidelity] driver remained in the vehicle. The trio allegedly disarmed and robbed the security guard of an undisclosed amount before they fled the scene in a silver grey Almera sedan with a GP registration plate,” Mgolodela said.

The man was apprehended after an investigation by the Gqeberha Crime Combating Unit and Mthatha National Investigation Unit.

They were assisted with a lead from the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, which traced the runaway car to Salsoneville.

The vehicle was spotted parked inside the suspect’s premises with him inside, along with some of the money from the robbery.

A docket has been handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

The man is expected to appear in court soon and the investigation into the remaining suspects continues.

Provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the joint police for their role in the arrest of the suspect.

