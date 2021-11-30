Cradock copper cable thieves get 10 years in prison

Two Cradock men will each serve a 10-year prison sentence for izinyoka (Eskom cable theft) related activities.

Masixole Adams, 20, and Lungile Maposhe, 24, were arrested in 2019 after being found in possession of an Eskom copper cable with an estimated value of R4,000.

The two were charged with theft and damage to essential infrastructure and were recently found guilty on both counts in the Cradock magistrate’s court

According to evidence presented to court, Adams and Maposhe were arrested on September 7 2019, after police spotted them standing suspiciously next to a street lamp in Lingelihle.

After approaching them, police found a piece of cut copper cable and pliers in their possession. They were subsequently apprehended.