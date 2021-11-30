Arnold Terblanche back in dock as bail bid continues

The bail application of alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche continues in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Only Terblanche is applying for bail after his co-accused Reinhardt Leach and Dylan Cullis abandoned their applications.

It is alleged Bay mom Vicki Terblanche was killed at the behest of her estranged husband on October 18.

The state alleges Vicki's boyfriend, Leach, with the help of Cullis and Mario de Ridder Jnr, then buried her in a shallow grave in Greenbushes.

Senior state advocate Marius Stander is opposed to Terblanche's release, citing fears that he is a flight risk and will interfere with the state's case.

Terblanche, meanwhile, said he would plead not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder and knew nothing about an alleged plot to kill the mother of his 12-year-old son.

On Monday, the affidavit of investigating officer Colonel Kanna Swanepoel was read into the record, painting a shocking picture of an elaborate plot leading up to October 18 when 42-year-old Vicki was drugged and then smothered to death with a pillow in her own home.

According to the statement, Leach was feeding Terblanche incriminating information about Vicki that would help the wealthy businessman gain full custody of their minor son.

De Ridder has since turned state witness.

The court also heard how the alleged murders went go-karting after the murder, leaving the deceased’s body in the boot of their car.

