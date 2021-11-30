2010 World Cup corruption case set down for pretrial in 2022

The R47m Soccer World Cup fraud and corruption case involving Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni, has been adjourned to May 4 for pretrial.

Panday and Ngobeni appeared alongside their seven co-accused in the ongoing corruption matter around how the SAPS was allegedly captured during the 2010 Fifa World Cup through businesses belonging to Panday and his family.

Panday’s mother Arvenda, 69, wife Privisha, 45, brother-in-law Seevesh Ishwarkumar, 44, sister Kaja Ishwarkumar, 37, personal assistant Tasleem Rahimna, 35, together with former policemen Ashwin Narainpershad and Navin Madhoe, were all present in court on Tuesday.

They face charges of fraud linked to the provision of accommodation and the purchase of goods for the police before and during the 2010 World Cup.

According to the indictment, Panday together with members of his family, allegedly arranged a series of cover quotes while working with Narainpershad and Madhoe — who held positions in the supply chain management services in the office of the provincial SAPS commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal — and were awarded 166 contracts related to the World Cup.