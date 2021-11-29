Where is the new Covid-19 variant most prevalent in SA?

The newly detected Covid-19 variant Omicron is prevalent in Gauteng and spreading to other parts of the country.

That’s according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed the nation on Sunday night.

Ramaphosa said the variant had more mutations than previous strains and was not linked to the Beta and Delta strains which were also previously detected in SA.

He said studies on whether Omicron was transmitted more easily between people and its impact on the vaccines are ongoing.