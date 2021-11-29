Vaccination focus and stern travel message from Ramaphosa welcomed

He said the travel bans were unjustified, discriminatory and not backed by science.

Stark said the country cannot afford further lockdowns.

“It’s something we’ve been saying over the past year: we all have to learn to live with this virus. The president made a very good point about the fact that it seems we have a surplus of vaccines. We need to get as many South Africans vaccinated as quickly as possible. It’s doable. The target was 65% of the adult population. It probably has to be a target of 80%+,” he said.

“It’s good to see the messaging is strong about potentially more mandates about vaccinated people. The government needs a stronger position on this. If you’re able to roam freely in restaurants and on public transport, there is no incentive to get vaccinated.”

Rosemary Anderson, Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) national chair, applauded Ramaphosa for the stern demand he made of the international community to remove SA from travel red lists.

Anderson said Fedhasa is agrees with Ramaphosa that we have to learn to live with Covid-19 and not let it ruin the economy, lives and livelihoods.

“We hope all South Africans will embrace what he said and use all the tools at our disposal — from vaccination to hand washing, masks and social distancing — to be able to continue operating under level 1 and keep our economy open, especially for hospitality and tourism.”

Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost said: “We need to work with government partners to engage these source markets about the process to get off the red lists.