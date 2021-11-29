Tears, laughter as friendship going back 66 years rekindled
Group who met in grade 1 at Sydenham Primary finally manage to reunite
It was a joyful reunion on Saturday for a group of lifelong best friends from Gqeberha when they all reunited for the first time in decades.
Hugs, smiles, happy tears, laughter, and lots of conversation were the order of the day when the reunion took place at Old Austria restaurant. ..
