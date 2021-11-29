Stepdad of murdered Plettenberg Bay teen sentenced to life in prison

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



The Plettenberg Bay community has finally found some peace after the man responsible for the murder of teenager Sandisiwe Mona was sentenced to life in prison.



The ordinarily quiet Knysna courtroom erupted into song on Friday when Sandisiwe’s stepfather, Motseki Palasi, 56, was led into the cells after being convicted and sentenced for the 2019 murder...