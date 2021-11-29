Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu tests positive for Covid-19

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Zulu said on Monday that she went for a test after a persistent sore throat.

“It all started with a scratchy throat and I didn’t suspect anything, but when it persisted, I took the Covid-19 test yesterday [Sunday] and received the results this morning. I am feeling well and I can attribute this to the fact that the virus found me fully vaccinated.”