New mayor misses traditional SANDF Trans Enduro send-off

Military Academy students embark on annual coastal community outreach project

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

An apparent miscommunication saw newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson missing the mayor’s traditional send-off of the annual South African National Defence Force’s Exercise Trans Enduro race.



The event, which has been running for three decades, started at Shark Rock Pier on Friday and will raise funds for the Military Academy’s MASIZA community outreach programmes...