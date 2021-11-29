Nelson Mandela Bay’s beachfront under siege
Theft, vandalism and vagrants turning top tourist drawcard into dysfunctional eyesore
Gqeberha’s once pristine beachfront tourism hub has been allowed to waste away, with infrastructure and amenities falling prey to vagrants, vandals and criminals.
In recent weeks, Summerstrand was left without electricity for days, due to cable theft, while ablutions have been stripped and rendered useless for anyone visiting the city’s popular beaches...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.