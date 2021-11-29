Nelson Mandela Bay’s beachfront under siege

Theft, vandalism and vagrants turning top tourist drawcard into dysfunctional eyesore

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Gqeberha’s once pristine beachfront tourism hub has been allowed to waste away, with infrastructure and amenities falling prey to vagrants, vandals and criminals.



In recent weeks, Summerstrand was left without electricity for days, due to cable theft, while ablutions have been stripped and rendered useless for anyone visiting the city’s popular beaches...