Miners missing after mudslide in Rustenburg

The search is on for five miners missing after an underground incident, Impala Platinum said on Sunday night.

“Available information is that seven employees were working at the bottom of the shaft when the area became inundated as a result of a mud rush.

“Two employees safely exited the area with minor injuries and are receiving counselling and support.

“As at 6pm, five employees remain unaccounted for.”

Two search and rescue teams were working to locate the missing employees, the company said.

“Contact is being made with the families of the missing employees to provide updates on the search and rescue mission as well as counselling and support.”

Implats CEO Nico Muller said: “The safety of our employees is our utmost priority, and our mine proto teams are doing everything possible to locate the missing employees. Our thoughts and prayers remain with all involved.”

TimesLIVE