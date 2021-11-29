News

JUST IN | Quigney suitcase murder accused Alutha Pasile pleads guilty

By Dispatch Reporter - 29 November 2021
Alutha Pasile weeps in court where he facing charges for the murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Alutha Pasile, 25, the man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, University of Fort Hare law student  Nosicelo Mtebeni, entered a guilty plea at the East London high court on Monday, where the trial was scheduled to commence.

The murder of Mtebeni, whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase and bag on the streetside in East London's Quigney during Women’s Month this year while other body parts, including her severed head, were later found, horrified South Africans.

