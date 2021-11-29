Cyril Ramaphosa slams travel bans against SA over Omicron Covid-19 variant

SA was spared of tougher lockdown regulations despite rising Covid-19 infections and concerns over the Omicron variant — in the hope that more people will vaccinate against the virus.

Ramaphosa said the identification of Omicron coincides with a sudden rise in Covid-19 infections centred mostly in Gauteng, and the number of cases is also rising in other provinces.

“We have seen an average of 1,600 new cases in the last seven days, compared to just 500 new daily cases in the previous week, and 275 new daily cases the week before that. This is an extremely sharp rise in infections in a short space of time.”

The president added that if cases continued to climb, SA could expect to enter a fourth wave of infections within the next few weeks, if not sooner.

While little is still known about the Omicron variant, including its behaviour going forward, Ramaphosa said the country already has the tools needed for protection against it.

“We know enough about the variant to know what we need to do to reduce transmission and to protect ourselves against severe disease and death. The first, the most powerful tool we have is vaccination.

“Since the first Covid-19 vaccines became available late last year, we have seen how vaccines have dramatically reduced severe illness, hospitalisation and death in SA and across the world. Vaccines do work, vaccines are saving lives,” he said.