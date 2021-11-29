Children among 1,300 who committed suicide in Gauteng since start of pandemic

Figures released by the department of community safety have revealed that suicides have increased in Gauteng since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 1,325 incidents reported since April 2020.

This was almost double the number reported in the previous year. In the 2019/2020 financial year, 695 suicides were reported in the province.

The department reported that Covid-19 job losses were to blame for some suicides in the 2020/2021 financial year.