AfriForum opposes mandatory jabs — but Cosatu open to the idea

AfriForum said on Monday it would oppose any decision by the government to make vaccines mandatory.

In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, AfriForum said vaccine mandates were unjustifiable violations of personal freedoms.

This is in response to the president’s address to the nation on Sunday night, where he said the government had set up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations.

In the letter, AfriForum highlights how Ramaphosa had previously, in February, said: “I want to be clear, nobody will be forced to take this vaccine, I want to repeat, nobody will be forced to take this vaccine. Nobody will be forbidden from travelling to wherever they want to travel to, including from enrolling at school, or from taking part in any public activity if they have not been vaccinated.”

Ernst Roets of AfriForum said: “On the basis of the principle of freedom of choice and constitutional right to bodily autonomy, if the government implements vaccine mandates, AfriForum will take the necessary steps to oppose them.