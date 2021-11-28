Two die in head-on collision near Humansdorp

A head-on collision on the R330 claimed two lives outside Humansdorp on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said police had responded to an accident between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay at about 9.45am.

He said a grey Opel Astra and a maroon Fiat Palio had been involved.

The driver of the Opel and one of the occupants in the Fiat were declared dead at the scene .

“Their names are being withheld until next of kin have been informed,” Nkohli said.

He said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

HeraldLIVE