Three people die in KwaDwesi fire

At least three people died in a fire that engulfed their KwaDwesi home during the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is alleged that just after midnight a woman was awoken by the sound of her aunt screaming for help in their Mkonto Street residence.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said as the woman approached her aunt’s room she noticed smoke coming from the room.

“The woman and three other occupants ran outside and called for help,” Janse van Rensberg said.

She said the neighbours had attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful.

“The three victims, Thembakazi Schoeman, a 52-year-old female, Zamekile Mama, a 52-year-old male, and Inam Tyali, a 12-year-old boy, who were in the room, passed away in the fire.”

Van Rensburg said the cause of the fire was unknown and police had opened an inquest for investigation.

