President Ramaphosa to address the nation about Covid on Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

On Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed that a new Covid-19 variant known as B.1.1.529, or Omicron. had been detected in SA.

Several countries have since imposed a travel ban on the country due to the variant