Mabuyane calls for calm, vigilance in face of new Covid-19 variant

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has called on residents to remain calm, after the emergence in Southern Africa of a new Covid-19 variant known as B.1.1.529, or Omicron.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council to discuss the variant as well as the recent spike in new infections, particularly in Gauteng.

The emergence of Omicron, which is potentially more transmissible than previous iterations of the virus, has rattled world markets and led many countries to impose bans on flights to and from southern African countries, including SA.

According to the latest Covid-19 figures, the number of active cases in the Eastern Cape is 181.

Mabuyane urged residents of the province and people returning home for the festive period from other provinces and outside SA to comply with the measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Residents are urged to continue wearing their face masks in public places, maintain social distancing and wash and sanitise their hands regularly.