Gqeberha man hands himself in after girlfriend’s murder

A Gqeberha man is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday after he handed himself over to police on Friday night for the murder of his 30-year-old girlfriend.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the couple had an argument on Thursday at about 11.30pm at their residence in Jam Ally, Kwazakhele.

Swart said the man, also aged 30, allegedly assaulted the woman with a pipe before covering her with a blanket and leaving her lying on the floor.

“The next morning he went to work and when he returned, he discovered that she was not moving.

“He then went to the Kwazakhele police station where he handed himself over to the police and was subsequently arrested for the murder,” she said.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Tandiswa Kupiso strongly condemned the murder and said the rights of women and children needed to be protected by all, especially during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

