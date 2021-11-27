Women's shelter report reveals 'unacceptable levels of violence — akin to torture or wars'

A severed ear, damaged kidney, broken shoulder, the inability to walk unaided, public humiliation and sexual violence.

These are some of the abuses SA women — who sought refuge in shelters — have endured at the hands of their intimate partners.

The experiences of 101 women — former shelter residents from 31 establishments — have been laid bare in a report commissioned by the National Shelter Movement of SA (NSMSA).

It comes as SA observes 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Most of the women who took part in the study were between the ages of 20 and 40 when they entered the shelter and were in a precarious financial position.

Almost half of them had dropped out of high school.

Many received state child support grants which helped them to survive.

Less than a third of women (27%) were in employment, and most of these (95%) in precarious and low paid jobs.

70% had taken shelter from intimate partner violence.

The violence included verbal, emotional, and physical abuse and for some death threats.

The women told of excruciating experiences, of living in fear, their relationships zones of daily conflict.

Lasting physical injuries inflicted on some women included an ear cut off, kidney damage, a broken shoulder, a disabled hand, an injured back and an inability to walk unaided.

Impacts on the women included years of depression, low self-esteem, self blame, suicidal thoughts and attempts at suicide.

According to the report at times the physical violence took place in public.

A 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman, who completed her degree while still in the relationship, shared that her boyfriend would assault her outside school or a store.

A 31-year-old woman, also from KwaZulu-Natal told how her husband dragged her out of a taxi and assaulted her on the street.

Another KwaZulu-Natal woman, 44, related how her husband would drag her on the ground in the yard in full view of neighbours and “show off to them how badly he treats me”.

In most cases abusive partners controlled the women’s movements and isolated them from friends and family.

Control often also took the form of telling the women what to wear and what to think.

In some cases the men followed their movements, either in person or through their phones, the report stated.

A 43-year-old woman said: “He would want you to submit to him and even when he is wrong you can’t question him. And if I am complaining he would take out the gun and point it at me, and say that he is the man of this house. He never allowed me to visit my family — I must stay home.”

Women did not leave these relationships earlier for a range of reasons — some because of fear, some because they thought the abuse would stop.