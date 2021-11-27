Man who raped girlfriend at rave fails to have convictions overturned

A man jailed for raping his girlfriend during a rave festival has failed to convince the high court to overturn his convictions.

Taariq Phillip was charged with murder and rape after his girlfriend of three years, Sharisha Chauhan, died after drug-fuelled partying at a rave festival in Paarl, Western Cape, in 2013. Chauhan died 18 hours after the rape.

Phillip was acquitted of murder but was convicted on two counts of rape in 2018. He was handed a 10-year jail sentence and he appealed.

A full bench of the high court in Cape Town heard Phillip’s appeal. Two judges upheld his conviction and sentence while one dissented this month.

The judgment details how Phillip, Chauhan and a group of friends bought and used drugs at the event.